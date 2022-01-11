Mona Karim said in an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “I have the intention, but I am waiting for someone to take the initiative to write the story and script, as I want to embody the story of my mother’s life in a television series that chronicles an important period in the history of television comic representation in Lebanon.”

The artist spoke about her mother, who was loved by the Lebanese public in the sixties and seventies, with the beginning of the era of black and white television, especially as she was known for the art of monologue and comic acting.

The late woman died on stage after her heart betrayed her, and her daughter said: “My mother’s beginnings in the art world were in Egypt, after she accompanied her sister Isabel Semaan there and began singing the monologue, and he called her from Egypt her artistic name (Feryal Karim).“.

Karim pointed out that she took from her mother her meticulous interest in work, but she loved to embody the role of a tender mother, for more than 4 decades, when she entered the world of acting in Lebanon.

Murder and imprisonment

Karim spoke about her latest artwork, and revealed her embodiment of the role of an oppressed woman in a television series, who is imprisoned for 20 years for being accused of a murder that has nothing to do with her.

The series will be shown on one of the Arab screens and bears the title “The First Wife”, and it is the Lebanese producer Marwan Haddad.

And about the story of the series, she said: “The heroine of the work is imprisoned for the crime of murder unjustly, and upon her exit she tries to take revenge by the available means for those who got her into this predicament, an attempt at the same time, to compensate for the feeling of motherhood and after it for her son, who grew up away from her, and initially hated her.”

Karim expressed her satisfaction “with the success achieved by Lebanese drama on the Lebanese and Arab levels, and its reservation of an important space on Arab satellite channels.”.

It is noteworthy that Karim is a Lebanese drama actress, and her father, Mohamed Karim, is a radio director and one of the pioneers of “Lebanese Radio” since the sixties. She specialized in French literature, and participated in many works of art, most notably “The Third Vision”, “The Hated” and “The Last Night”.

As for her late mother, she was the “first monologist” in Lebanon, as she began singing before she was seven years old, and was famous for her humorous roles and her light songs that are close to people. As a child, she participated in the Egyptian movie “Saka Al Salamah”.“.

She worked in theatre, television, cinema and radio, and the songs of the Egyptian singer, Soraya Helmy, sang on the theaters of Cairo.

She began her theatrical work on the Damascus theater, and then was known by the late artist and director Muhammad Shamil, who assigned her many radio and television roles. As for her most famous roles, he is “Umm Khabar” in the series of the same name, and “Zumrud” in the series “Al-Dunya Heik”. She died in 1988 on stage.