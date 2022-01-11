Comment Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov referred to Schwarzenegger and blue cheese while avoiding the issue of “military retaliation”

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister turned the questions in Geneva to the question of the questioner in order to avoid answering anything, writes HS foreign journalist Pekka Hakala.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov took a stand in Geneva on Monday on what will happen if security policy talks between the United States and Russia fail. Ryabkov said Russia was resorting to “military technical” retaliation.

Ryabkov did not invent the term himself and it was not used for the first time. President of Russia Vladimir Putin spoke of military technical action as early as early December when he called on the Western Military Alliance NATO to stop expanding to the West. Since then, he has repeated “military operations” several times.

Russian television channel one on December 26, asked Putin what he meant by that expression.

“It can mean very different things,” Putin replied. “They depend on the performances that our military experts make to me.”

Otherwise in other words, the “military countermeasures” cover everything from the tweeting of Troll in St. Petersburg to a nuclear strike. According to Ryabkov, military retaliation will be taken unless the United States provides “strong and legally valid” guarantees that NATO will not expand into Ukraine.

Out of possible retaliation, Ryabkov limited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which he said is not currently planned.

The demarcation is quite insignificant, because even if Ryabkov were to tell the truth, the attack could have been planned earlier and could be planned tomorrow, for example. The optimist can interpret this as not coming right away.

“ “Throughput [Bloomberg-toimiston uutisointi] is like blue cheese, a little fluffy. ”

Kremlin editor of the US news agency Bloomberg, part of the press pool Ilya Arhipov Ryabkov clarified mysterious military operations at a press conference in Geneva on Monday, including news sites Politico and Politnavigator.

“At the moment, there is no reason to talk about what kind of systems, how much and where they could be invested,” Ryabkov replied. “Such would be immediately interpreted as a new threat to Russia. We are working to find a diplomatic solution. “

“Still, we are constantly being compared to the party that is collapsing our market, considering excluding Russia from the Swift payment system, and talking about rejecting the Nord Stream gas pipeline certificate,” Ryabkov went on to accuse Bloomberg of “specializing” in causing economic damage to Russia.

“In her daily work, Bloomberg spreads the American perspective and takes Russia’s views into account when such decorating suits it,” Ryabkov criticized. “The output is like blue cheese, kind of fluffy.”

Supplier next inquired about evidence that Russia would not attack Ukraine. In response, Ryabkov brought up an American action film.

“Comes to mind Arnold Schwarzenegger In the red market, ‘where are your proofs,’ ”Ryabkov replied.

The deputy foreign minister apparently referred to the film Red Heat in 1988. In it, Schwarzenegger, who represents a Soviet police captain, demands evidence from his Chicago colleague about his allegations.

So anything into the microphone, as long as there is no need to expose the playing cards.