July 2nd He offers to drive Sonia Rubio, a 25-year-old philologist, to Benicássim. She hits him, threatens her, gags her and ends up strangling her in a ravine in Oropesa. There she hides her body with bags and branches.

end of august He kills his second victim in the prostitution area known as Vora Riu, in Vila-real. This is Natalia Archelós, 23 years old. She surrounds her with a mesh when she was naked, and with two lumps in her throat, she suffocates her. As with Sonia, she hides her corpse among the bushes and undergrowth in the area.

September On an undetermined date, he kills 23-year-old Francisca Salas, known as Paqui. She also works as a prostitute in Vora Riu. Again, she proposes sexual relations to him and when she is naked she hits her, sticks a syringe into her head, ties her hands with her panties and strangles her. She hides her body in the brush and places a door above her, among other objects.

On an undetermined date in September, he murders Mercedes Velez, 25 years old and her brother’s ex-partner, who also works as a prostitute in Vora Riu. Same ritual. She wraps the leg of a stretchy mesh around her neck and suffocates her to death. Then she throws her body into the bushes and places a plastic bag on top of her.

September, 17th Dr. Alicia Bueso, 29, who worked at the General Hospital of Castellón, appears murdered. She is burned inside her burned car on the Almalafa de Castellón road.

The end of October At the end of October, Pilar Plaza, 44, was found murdered. She works as a prostitute in Castellón and is found in her house with a ball of paper in her mouth and a bag over her head. Ferrándiz does not recognize this crime and it has not been solved.

November 20 The body of Sonia Rubio appears in a ravine in Oropesa, impassable and difficult to access. She finds a man who was with a dog.

nineteen ninety six January 27th The body of Natalia Archelós appears in the Vora Riu area, in Vila-real, at the same scene of the crime.

January 30th The body of Mercedes Vélez appears in Vila-real, in the Vora Riu area, in the same place of the crime.

February 2 After the appearance of the two bodies, the area is inspected and on February 2 they find the third victim, Francisca Salas, in the Vora Riu area, in Vila-real, at the same scene of the crime.

September 14 Ferrándiz kills Amelia Sandra García, 25 years old. He talks to her in the pub area of ​​Las Naves in Castellón. He takes her by car to a secluded place, Pla dels Olivers, in Onda. They have sex and then he hits him on the head with a stone. Later he ties her hands with her bra and strangles her.

1997 January 18 The National Police arrest the trucker Claudio Alba accused of the crimes of the three girls from Vora Riu (Vila-real), Natalia Archelós, Mercedes Velez and Francisca Salas. He denies being the author but enters provisional prison.

February 19th The body of Amelia Sandra García, Ferrándiz’s fifth fatality, appears in Onda.