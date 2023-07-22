Electoral political polls today July 22, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Falling Fdi and Pd, the League is back to gaining support: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls, the result of Supermedia Agi/Youtrend.

According to the survey, which is based on the average of the polls carried out in recent weeks, Giorgia Meloni’s party, which remains largely in first place, lost 0.3 percent to 28.8%.

The Democratic Party also fell (-0.1%) now credited with 20.1 percent. The 5 Star Movement rises by 0.1 percent and is now at 15.8% while it is the League that gains the most support of all in this poll.

The Carroccio, in fact, grew by more than half a percentage point (0.6%) and reached 9.4 percent. Forza Italia, down by 0.2 percent, falls to 7.6%, while, among the other minor parties, +Europe has grown by 0.3 percent, now at 2.4%.

The supermedia of lists

FdI 28.8% (-0.3)

PD 20.1% (-0.1)

M5S 15.8% (+0.1)

League 9.4% (+0.6)

FI 7.6% (-0.2)

Az 3.7% (+0.1)

OASI 3.2% (+0.1)

IV 3.0% (=)

+E 2.4% (+0.3)

ItalExit 1.9% (+0.1)

UP 1.7% (+0.2)

NM 0.7% (-0.2)

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.