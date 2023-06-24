Saturday, June 24, 2023, 7:43 p.m.



| Updated 7:55 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

LGTBI Pride was held this Saturday in Murcia without a march along the Gran Vía, without the usual floats and without the institutional presence of last year, when the City Council participated in the demonstration with its own float and with a program of activities throughout the previous week. On this occasion, however, the organizers renounced the usual route through the center of the city, replacing it with a parade that started from Plaza de la Tolerancia towards Plaza Belluga. There, the No Te Prives collective read the manifesto in defense of the rights of LGTBI people and the central Pride party was held, with music and performances.

The protest party was led by the defense of the rights achieved in the face of the rise of “hate speech.” «You had to be here today to face hatred, which is increasingly visible. We have never gone out to hit or mistreat those who do not think like us. Others do,” warned Paula Vila, a Galician graphic designer who has lived in Caravaca de la Cruz for more than ten years. “The atmosphere is getting very ugly with the rise of the extreme right, right now we have to speak loud and clear,” agreed Mónica Castillo, also from Caravaca. “Rural pride must also be vindicated,” she stressed. The Pride act was attended by numerous associations, unions and representatives of left-wing parties.