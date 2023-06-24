Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López did it again: great victory in the Tour of Colombia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Miguel Angel Lopez.
The Pesca cyclist never found a rival in the race.
Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López won this Saturday in the eighth stage of the Tour of Colombia. The Boyacá cyclist, determined to win the race with an excessive advantage, did not allow the victory of the day to be in the hands of someone other than himself.
‘Supermán’ López, the ‘king’ of the Tour of Colombia
López’s shout crossing the finish line in Cañasgordas, in the middle of a break from Jarlinson Pantano and Andrés Mancipe, was the ratification of his power.
Counting the prologue, López has won eight of the nine days played.
This Sunday, with an individual time trial starting and finishing at La Ceja, the Tour of Colombia will end.López, if nothing unusual happens, will get on the podium as champion in his first national ‘turn’.
