The pressure that many feel familiesSpanish speakers Given the imminent linguistic referendum in classrooms so that they do not vote for the mother tongue for teaching their children, it has extended to some teachers. Some are receiving slogans even from the management of their centers with arguments as strange as an alert of «unrest», which almost borders on coercion.

These hypothetical future tensions could come – according to this person in charge of an institute in Paiporta, in the province of Valencia – from having two lines, one in each language, a system that already existed before the Multilingualism Law that imposed linguistic immersion in Catalan, inspired by the one in force north of the Ebro.

The controversial letter sent by the director, to which he has had access ABClists a series of reasons to persuade parents of what is the betterfuture for the students.

«We are writing to you to discuss a question about an important decision that affects the education of our sons and daughters: the choice of the percentage of the language of study. In this sense, we want encourage you to consider the option of the Valencian. Why choose this option? » begins the communication.









In number 1 of this motivated relationship, it would be said that it is a sports competition, supposedly on account of a language minoritized by another: «1. We aspire to equality: choosing Valencian does not mean a loss in other languages, it means aspire to the draw in the use of language.

Secondly comes the most radical argument, as pointed out by the association We speak Spanishfor presenting itself almost as a coercion. “Because of the experience in the separation by linguistic groups: the separation along lines of Valencian and Spanish caused, in the past – and we know this from our own experience – the creation of groups in which conflict is concentrated,” says the director.

Screenshots of the letter sent from the management of the educational center to the families to vote for the Valencian



Then he puts on the table the «cultural identity», a factor that no one questions, but that can be taught within the language subject. «Valencian is a fundamental part of our culture and heritage (the Fallas, for example). Studying in Valencian helps our children connect with the town and better understand the history and traditions. traditions of our land,” he describes.

The fourth point draws on one of the compelling reasons that have had the greatest impact in many homes when it comes to giving up the performance of students – due to the pedagogical criterion of not being able to express themselves and examine themselves in their mother tongue – in the interest of having a better future. tomorrow to work. «Job opportunities. In an increasingly competitive labor market, mastering Valencian can open doors to new opportunities. career opportunities stable. Linguistic diversity is an added value in a globalized world,” this letter states, a veiled allusion to the requirement of a Valencian degree to be a civil servant which, by the way, has been dismantled with the issuance of certificates upon completion of schooling (the C1 with a score of seven).

This is how the president of Hablamos Español tried to make this director see it without success, Gloria Lagowho disgraced him by not maintaining the «ideological neutrality due of an official” before this consultation for each one to choose according to their preferences. “He told me that he does not oblige, that he only recommends, but you cannot tell families that there is conflict, what conflict? He is suggesting to parents that if they choose Spanish, there could be two groups and it could generate conflict.” Lago said.

Regarding maintaining this neutral position, consulted regional sources corroborate the thesis of this association. “The directors of the centers are representatives of the Administration and No must position to this issue,” sources from the Department of Education, Culture, Universities and Employment, a department in which they have no “knowledge of that statement.” This is the IES Andreu Alfaro, although speaking from Spanish they assure that there are similar situations of pressure in other centers in the Valencian Community. “Teachers tell us that they are told from the directions that they advise choosing Valencian,” they say.

“The consultation of the base language is for families to choose freely, without impositions. The objective of the Department is to plan the next course according to the will of the families,” the cabinet of the regional leader José Antonio Rovira has promised.

In the aforementioned letter, a final, more idiomatic or pedagogical reasoning is put forward: «Bilingual students. If the goal is to create bilingual students You have to reinforce the language with which they have less contact [los alumnos]». Other platforms in defense of freedom of choice, such as Languages ​​and Education, have objected to this theory of positive discrimination and multilingualism that some English-Spanish plans have failed in other autonomies – such as Madrid – and have been abandoned to preserve learning. in the mother tongue, as recommended, for example, by UNESCO.

Finally, the director of this Paiporta institute links better teaching with the language he advocates. «At IES Andreu Alfaro we are committed to an education of qualitypublic and in Valencianwith a learning and inclusive environment,” he says, which may lead one to think that all these virtues are not fulfilled by teaching in Spanish.

«We encourage you to reflect about the benefits What education in Valencian can provide to your sons and daughters. We are at your disposal to resolve any questions and to talk about this educational option,” he adds.