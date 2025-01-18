Tyler Wrighttwo-time surfing world champion, has shared several instances of sexist violence lived by herself and other women in sport. In a talk organized by the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), the Australian surfer recounted some “disturbing” personal experiences.

“I have been attacked by men in the water, they have hit me on the head, they have yelled at me and insulted me. The number of times this happens is alarming. “It’s not normal for a grown man to yell in your face,” Wright said, leaving one of the most commented statements of the event. Progress and challenges for women in surfing.

The Australian recalled that, when she was 16 years old, a figure from the world of sports, twenty years older, had categorized that “sex sells”. Wright described the comment as “disturbing” given that it was in front of a group of minors, and also advocated for the elimination of similar behavior at a sporting and social level.

The two-time world champion was not the only one to participate in the talk. The leader of the Surf Coast Women’s Boardriders Club, Ashika Kanhai, highlighted the social pressure towards women in surfing, with a alleged coercion towards compliance with stereotypes regarding his physical appearance and way of surfing.