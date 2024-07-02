Sometimes innovation does not usually give the best results, and when a product is obtained as an early adopter, it is necessary to know that the technology could fail, at times the desired quality is met but failures that can be summed up in a simple warranty policy are never ruled out. That happened almost a decade ago with the MacBook At that time they were launching the famous butterfly keyboard, which resulted in a monumental failure that users did not let pass.

The problem originated in 2015 with the launch of the MacBook 12-inch laptop, which featured the new ‘butterfly’ keyboard. This keyboard, also included on the 13-inch and 15-inch Pro models released in 2016, proved problematic in several ways. A simple wipe of dust could affect its system, causing double-taps, stuck or unrecognized keys, and requiring extremely careful handling. As a result, users filed a class-action lawsuit that Apple eventually acknowledged.

The company will pay approximately 50 million dollars, divided as follows:

– $50 for those who had to change some keys.

– $125 for those who replaced the keyboard once.

– $395 for those who replaced the keyboard twice.

For its part, the deadline to join the lawsuit was March 6, 2023and the payment order was made official on June 27, 2024. Apple must settle this debt before the end of August 2024 To avoid fines and penalties from the authorities, below we list the affected laptop models that will receive the money:

– MacBook 12″ (2015)

– MacBook Pro 13″ (2016)

– MacBook Pro 15″ (2016)

It is neither the first nor the last demand that has been made by consumers of the Apple store, given that with other products such as iPhone There have been some costs involved due to overheating or battery failures. And it is certain that in the future they will continue to launch merchandise that does not work properly at all.

Via: Pocket Lint

Author’s note: That’s the bad thing about buying brand new products in the first few months, it may work very well or you may end up as a guinea pig. At least the affected users will receive compensation for these details.