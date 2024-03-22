This Friday of Dolores, the streets of Alhama de Murcia felt the rhythm of the frenetic march of the legionary ladies and gentlemen arriving from their Álvarez de Sotomayor base in Almería. A total of 66 members of the Legion, plus eight commissioners, participated in the town's first Holy Week parade, organized by the Brotherhood of Our Lady of Sorrows and Solitude, Paso Negro.

In the early afternoon, after arriving at the municipality, they began a tour through the streets of the town, parading at 160 steps per minute, to the sound of their war band and making several stops to sing traditional songs such as 'The Bridegroom of death'. The tour started at the fairgrounds, with an exchange of pennants at the Brotherhood's headquarters, surrounded by hundreds of people who every year support this military body and its spectacular parade with the Virgin of Sorrows.

After this action, the parade continued with a stop on Corredera Street and they handed out a pennant at the height of the Los Patos garden. The public followed them through the streets with cheers and applause. The next stop was made in the Plaza de La Constitución, where a symbolic municipal reception was held at the door of the City Hall. The end of the afternoon tour was at the Monument to the Nazarene, marching from there to the dinner of the troops, commanders and brothers.

Procession departure



At ten o'clock at night, the atrium of the church of San Lázaro was full of people to attend the departure of the Virgin of Sorrows in a procession, escorted by the legionary ladies and gentlemen, parading through the narrow streets of the historic center. of the town, as well as in the center of the municipality. The war band set the rhythm alongside the gasdores, closing the procession with the Roman legionaries with their cornets and drums, in a parade where the figure of the manolas was also present. The ecclesiastical, military and local authorities closed it. After midnight, Our Lady of Sorrows returned on her throne to San Lazaro. Next, her carving was carried to her house in the Brotherhood to the sound of trumpets and drums.