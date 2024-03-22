The Princess of Wales, Kate Middletonannounced this Friday in a video shared on social networks that She was diagnosed with cancer and has already started “chemotherapy” treatment.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time my disease was believed to be non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, Tests after the operation found that there had been cancer. Therefore, my medical team recommended that I undergo preventive chemotherapy treatment and I am now in its initial stages,” Kate said.

The announcement comes after King Charles III He confirmed in February that he also suffers from cancer, of which no further details are known. In addition, the news comes after two months of speculation and rumors about the state of health of Kate, 42 years old.

“I'm doing well and getting stronger every day, focusing on the things that will help me heal, in mind, body and spirit”said.

It has taken me time to recover from serious surgery to begin my treatment.

Kate described these last few weeks as “very hard” times. for his family and assured that the news came as a “huge impact” on his entire family.

“It has taken me time to recover from serious surgery to begin my treatment. But, more importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to (her children) Jorge, Carlota and Luis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I will be good,” he added.

The Princess of Wales also asked for “time, space and privacy” during the time her treatment takes.

Dressed in a striped sweater, with her hair down and sitting on an outdoor bench, In her message, Kate remembered all those affected by cancer and asked them not to lose hope.

He Kensington Palace -official residence of the princes of Wales- indicated that they will not reveal more details about the nature of his cancer or the duration of treatment and claimed the “right to medical privacy.”

Reactions and messages of support for the Princess of Wales

After the news broke about the Princess of Wales's illness, World leaders have already begun to speak out and send messages of support.

The White House said its “thoughts” are with Katewhile the British Prime Minister's office, Rishi Sunakwished the Princess of Wales a speedy recovery.

Difficult weeks for Kate

The mystery and rumors about the reasons for her operation and the long absence, in which the princess remains invisible, generated rumors and speculation.. Even the tabloids, surrendered to Kate's charm, question this lack of transparency.

On February 8, in his first public engagement after the operation, Prince William did not give any information about his wife's state of health, limiting himself to thanking the support received, for his wife's intervention and after the cancer diagnosed in his wife. father, the king Charles III.

The rumors grew on February 27 when William annulled in extremis his presence at a ceremony in memory of his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, in the Windsor Castlefor personal reasons”.

Kensington was almost forced to intervene and in a statement to the press stated that convalescence “is going well.”

On March 4, the first photo of the princess after her operation appeared in the American press.

In the snapshot, Kate was seen wearing dark glasses in a car driven by her mother. Her image was not reproduced by the British press, respecting her commitment to her privacy, although it was echoed.

The following day, the announcement on the British Ministry of Defense's website that the princess would participate in a military parade in June caused confusion.

Kensington Palace did not confirm Kate's presence and royal sources indicated they were not consulted.

The mention of Kate's presence was removed on the night of March 5 from the website.

On Sunday, March 10, coinciding with Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, Kensington released an official photo of Kate smiling, surrounded by her three children, the first since her operation.

This was the retouched photo that the Princess of Wales shared with her children. Photo:PRINCE OF WALES Share

One day later, Kate admitted that the photo was retouchedwhich relaunched speculation. Prince Harry did not make any comments in his two public appearances on Monday.

Kensington Palace ruled out disseminating the original image without the manipulations carried out.

