Chris Meledandri, CEO of Illuminationhad his say on the rumors that surfaced regarding The Legend of Zelda: The Movieor as the adaptation of the famous Nintendo series in cinematic form could be called, in fact denying that the thing is already decided but still remaining very vague.

It was in particular film reporter Jeff Sneider who reported, with some certainty, that The Legend of Zelda would be the subject of the next film in collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination, but apparently there is no evidence to support this supposition.

“I don’t know where that came from. I understand that people can easily assume various things because obviously we’ve all had a great experience working together,” Meledandri explained, referring to an upcoming production between Illumination and Nintendo, but in fact denying that there is still anything decided on a Zelda film.

“My relationship with Nintendo now includes being part of the board of directors, but as far as more precise information is concerned, this is something that I have already heard in several reports”, which however have no actual basis, at least for the moment .

Meanwhile, Super Mario Bros. The Movie is now available on Blu-ray for pre-order, as it recently became the second most successful animated film.