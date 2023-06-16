Vittorio Feltri against the youtubers of the Rome accident

Vittorio Feltri also comments on the dramatic accident in Rome, in which a 5-year-old boy died, and he does so by lashing out at youtubers aboard the Lamborghini SUV rented for a challenge.

The journalist does not mince words and comments on the tragic story by writing about his own profile Twitter: “Lamborghini guys who killed a 5 year old deserve a monument to the assholes. Let those who supplied them with a killing machine also be punished”.

Meanwhile, chilling testimonies continue to emerge about the behavior that the boys would have held immediately after the accident.

According to a witness, interviewed by Live Lifeone of the youtubers would have approached the man saying: “reassure yourself because we will give a lot of money to the family and we will fix everything”.

Another witness, however, said a TgCom that the boy who was driving the SUV would have laughed in his face while a mother of the boys, who rushed to the scene of the accident, would have minimized what happened.