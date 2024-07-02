The next few months will not be particularly full of heavy games, even if there is certainly always some interesting product for enthusiasts. The best thing, however, is to start thinking now about what we can buy towards the end of the summer. An excellent choice is The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom which is now on sale on Amazon Italy at a really interesting price: €49.99 instead of €59.99. Although the discount does not appear on Amazonthe game is now on pre-order promotion. The release date is September 26, 2024. To not miss this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The reservation is at minimum guaranteed price: if the price goes up, you will keep this discount. If there is a further discount, the new and better amount will be automatically applied to the pre-order without any action on your part. The game is sold and shipped by Amazon.
What’s New in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
This new chapter in the Nintendo saga changes the rules of the game and for the first time does not put us in Link’s shoes but gives us control of Zelda, who will be the real protagonist. The princess is saved by the Hero but he is swallowed by a rift. Many of these portals are appearing around the Kingdom and now the young girl must take matters into her own hands.
Zelda will not be armed with a sword but will have a staff with which to use a unique magical power: will be able to copy various types of objects and use them to solve puzzles and fight against enemies, who can be cloned and made allies. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will also offer various types of situations in 2D.
