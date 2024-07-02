Lukashenko: Minsk returned to Kyiv the terrorist involved in the plane bombing

Minsk has exchanged Nikolai Shvets, a terrorist who took part in the explosion of a Russian military aircraft at the Machulishchi military airfield. This was announced by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, transmits BelTA.

Lukashenko said that he learned about the incident from his assistants when oppositionists who had emigrated from the country drew attention to the prisoner’s disappearance. The Belarusian leader noted that the exchange was organized at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, Shvets was exchanged for Metropolitan Ionafan.

“Remember. In two days, having carried out an operation, we “neutralized” him and his accomplices. “Disappeared.” Naturally, they found him in Ukraine: “Oh, they exchanged him! How could they exchange him?” So you should be glad that your man is in Ukraine today. I don’t know, free or not free… Probably free. His parents, the saboteur, met him,” he said.

Nikolai Shvets was detained in March 2023 on suspicion of sabotage against the Russian A-50 airborne early warning aircraft. According to Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus Gennady Kazakevich, law enforcement officers established the location from which the suspect likely launched the drones.