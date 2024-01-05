Friday, January 5, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | A large industrial hall caught fire in Alavudi

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 5, 2024
in World Europe
0
Fires | A large industrial hall caught fire in Alavudi

The extinguishing works of the almost ten thousand square meter hall located on Teutlisuustie are challenging.

Large the industrial hall has caught fire in Alavudi in South Ostrobothnia late on Friday evening.

According to the Etelä Ostrobothnia rescue service, extinguishing the nearly ten thousand square meter hall located on Teollisuustie is a challenge. It is frosty for the chief on duty at the fire scene Ville Kultalahti including over 30 degrees.

“All the equipment seems to be frozen”, commented Kultalahti.

According to Kultalahti, well over half of the hall had been destroyed by fire by half past three on the night between Friday and Saturday. No injuries have been caused by the fire.

“A small part of the building had already collapsed at the point when the alarm was received.”

There were almost 20 units of the rescue service at the site early in the morning. According to Kultalahti's estimate, the extinguishing work will continue for several hours. There is no estimate of the cause of the fire.

See also  Germany extends use of last 3 nuclear plants until April 2023

#Fires #large #industrial #hall #caught #fire #Alavudi

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Russian Federation has requested a UN Security Council meeting on January 22 on arms supplies to Kyiv

The Russian Federation has requested a UN Security Council meeting on January 22 on arms supplies to Kyiv

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result