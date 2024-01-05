Fires | A large industrial hall caught fire in Alavudi

The extinguishing works of the almost ten thousand square meter hall located on Teutlisuustie are challenging.

Large the industrial hall has caught fire in Alavudi in South Ostrobothnia late on Friday evening.

According to the Etelä Ostrobothnia rescue service, extinguishing the nearly ten thousand square meter hall located on Teollisuustie is a challenge. It is frosty for the chief on duty at the fire scene Ville Kultalahti including over 30 degrees.

“All the equipment seems to be frozen”, commented Kultalahti.

According to Kultalahti, well over half of the hall had been destroyed by fire by half past three on the night between Friday and Saturday. No injuries have been caused by the fire.

“A small part of the building had already collapsed at the point when the alarm was received.”

There were almost 20 units of the rescue service at the site early in the morning. According to Kultalahti's estimate, the extinguishing work will continue for several hours. There is no estimate of the cause of the fire.