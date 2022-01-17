Every time that Jarrett Allen, a player of the Cleveland Cavaliers, score a point during a match, a very recognizable sound for die-hard The Legend of Zelda fans is played through the stadium speakers.

The basketball player has already shown his passion for video games through social networks. Without going further, in a post on his personal Twitter of 12 September 2017, we can read Allen congratulating the players on the occasion of Video Game Day, also pointing out that his favorite video game is The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Apparently, coaches at basketball games often ask individual players what sound effect they want to play after scoring. Allen didn’t think twice and opted for the typical sound we hear in any The Legend of Zelda when we open a chest or discover a secret. The player chose this sound when he joined the ranks of the Brooklyn Nets and has remained with the Cleveland Cavaliers to this day. In the clip below you can hear the sound from minute 3:01.

My favorite would have to be Zelda: Ocarina of Time. But SSB is definitely top 5 – Jarrett Allen (@_bigjayy_) September 12, 2017

The latest upcoming chapter is The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 which is currently in development.

