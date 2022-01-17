Twelve field players, of which three are left back, is what Unai Emery has today in terms of his first squad to think about next Saturday’s match against Mallorca. With this, the Villarreal coach has just enough in each of the positions on the field, except for having three left backs and two goalkeepers.

Waiting for see the evolution of players like Manu Trigueros, Paco Alcácer or Danjuma, the only ones who could recover while being out, the coach has very few options to choose from. Of the 25 players in the first team, the team has lost eleven players, counting COVID, injured, sanctioned and summoned in the African Cup.

The four Africans are Aurier, Mandi, Chukwueze and Boulayé Dia. The injured are Coquelin, Peña, Danjuma, Alcácer, Foyth and Trigueros. While the sanctioned Capoue is added, who saw his fifth card in Elche.

Thus, the team has goalkeepers Asenjo and Rulli available, Mario Gaspar as right-back, Albiol as right-back, Pau as left-back, and the three left backs such as Estupiñán, Pedraza and Alberto Moreno. Iborra is the only pivot, Parejo his only companion in the middle, to which Pino and Moi Gómez would be added as wing players. And with Gerard Moreno and Dani Raba as the only forwards available.

A) Yes, Emery would not have many doubts to put together the eleven of the match, since the only variation would be to bet on Alberto Moreno as a winger, since in the rest of the positions he has no options to doubt.