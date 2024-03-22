NIS America announces that from today The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered is available in Europe on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PCaccompanying the news with the usual launch trailer.

You can find out more about the remastered version of the title via ours review.

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered – Launch Trailer

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered is now available on Nintendo Switch™, PS4®, PS5® and Steam®! The charm of treasure. The promise of adventure. The call of destiny. Regardless of why you venture to Avalon, one thing is certain: this island is more than meets the eye. What story will you write within the confines of this mysterious island? Watch the launch trailer and find out more by visiting the official site!

Source: NIS America via PLAION