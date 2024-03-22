Those arrested are from Hamas and Islamic Jihad; Israeli military carries out raids in the area of ​​Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in Gaza

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) detained more than 500 suspects during raids on Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, he said on Thursday (March 21, 2024) the military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. According to him, of the total number of detainees, 358 are members of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups.

In a note published in Telegram this Friday (22nd March), the IDF stated that they were killed “more than 150 terrorists in the hospital area”.

According to Hagari, members of extremist groups “are surrendering” and, when questioned, “provide very valuable and important information”. Islamic Jihad detainees include:

Muhammad Jundia – commander of the Shejaiya battalion and deputy commander of the Northern brigade;

Samir Ziad Abd Abu Odeh – commander of the Al-Shati sector in the Islamic Jihad rocket unit;

Ahmad Samara – responsible for Islamic Jihad's tunnels and underground infrastructure in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas detainees include:

Hamdallah Ali and Omar Azida – senior officials at Hamas headquarters in the West Bank;

Mahmoud Kwasma – agent at Hamas headquarters in the West Bank.

“Fighting continues inside hospital buildings”, said the IDF spokesperson. “There are terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad who have decided to barricade themselves“, continued. “At this stage, we are evacuating the patients, who number around 220, to another building. We are creating infrastructure for them, with adequate medical equipment so that all patients and doctors can be safe”, he added.

“We continue to call on the terrorists in the building to surrender, those who surrender will remain alive, those who don't we will fight until we eliminate them”, he added.