NIS America has released the launch trailer for The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreakavailable today on consoles and PC. All those who played the demo will now be able to transfer your saves into the full game to not lose the progress made. In addition, the demo data on PlayStation 4 will be Compatible with PlayStation 5 version of the title.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak is now available on consoles and PC

New characters, locations, mechanics and more bring the historic franchise into a new era

Milan, 5 July 2024 – NIS America, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of the action RPG The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreakavailable from today on Nintendo Switch And PlayStation 4|5. Also, the version for PC (Steam®, Epic Games Store and GOG) has been updated to include English language support. The game is available at all major retailers and digitally for a suggested retail price of €59.99 and is rated PEGI 12+.

Players who played the demo of the game, released in early June, can transfer their save data to the full version starting today. Save data from the PlayStation 4 demo is compatible with the PlayStation 5 version of the full game.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreakalong with many other titles from NIS America, Inc. will be exhibiting at Anime Expo 2024 in Los Angeles, CA., Entertainment Hall E-85, from July 4-7, 2024. More information can be found here: https://nisamerica.com/ax/2024/

“The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak “This is a really exciting launch for us,” said Anne Lee of NIS America, Inc. “This game is being hailed as a new beginning to a beloved and long-running series, where new players and fans of the series will be able to enjoy a solid and fun JRPG experience.”

In the aftermath of a blitzkrieg, Calvard enjoys unprecedented economic prosperity. However, public opinion is increasingly uncertain due to rising immigration and a wave of questionable political reforms. Follow the Spriggan Van Arkride on a quest that proves more difficult than he anticipated. Will the nation descend into chaos?

The story so far…

Spriggan is just one of the many professions that have emerged from the Republic of Calvard. Whether it’s detective, negotiator, or bounty hunter, Van Arkride will take on any job, even those that an honest citizen wouldn’t take. Even jobs that are best shown to the public, or even a request from a criminal organization; as long as it pays.

The year is S.1208. A classy young woman, dressed in the uniform of an esteemed academy, visits a ruined building in the Old Town district of Edith, the nation’s capital. With a searching look, she observes the plaque on the door before her. It reads: ARKRIDE Solutions Office: Complicated Business Only.”

Courageously, knock on the door three times.

“Already early in the morning…?”, grumbles a relaxed but surprisingly young voice, accompanied by a yawn.

From the moment he opens the door to greet her, a new story begins.