The driver market is in the final stretch. In the Silverstone paddock, there are a series of meetings in the hospitality areas between the managers of the drivers still hunting for a steering wheel and the teams that have free seats. Meetings that are preparing everything for agreements that remain on hold due to Mercedes. There have not yet been any official announcements regarding the driver who will replace Lewis Hamilton, and even if everything seems to be going in the direction of Kimi Antonelli, until there is a definitive confirmation, there are those who hope to land the coup in extremis. We are talking, of course, about Carlos Sainz.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Photo by: Erik Junius

The Spaniard has confirmed on many occasions that he wants to take all the time necessary to be able to arrive at a crucial decision for the future of his career without regrets. In this light, it is understandable that Sainz, before signing with Alpine (the first team on Carlos’ list after the top teams), wants to be sure that a Mercedes seat does not become available.

However, Toto Wolff does not have much time available because Sainz himself does not have it. After having extended the times with Williams and Audi (later annoyed by Carlos’ position) now the game is played with Alpine. As long as the Mercedes opening remains open, it is likely that Sainz will try to extend the times of the negotiations with the Enstone team, but now we are in the final stages.

The stalemate also has repercussions on Williams. The negotiations initiated by James Vowles were heavily focused on Sainz, but after the Barcelona weekend Carlos pulled the brakes and since then Williams seems to be waiting.

In the paddock there are those who also connect Vowles’ silence to Mercedes’ decision, in the hope of being able to have Antonelli if the team decides to focus on Sainz. Even in the English team they are aware that this is a remote possibility, but in doubt Grove’s team prefers to wait. On the bench is Valtteri Bottas, who has long since presented his candidacy to Vowles. The two know each other very well from their days at Mercedes.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team Photo by: Erik Junius

Esteban Ocon, on the other hand, has chosen Haas. The Frenchman’s management has met several times with the team principal, Ayao Komatsu, and everything suggests that the agreement will be made official in the days that separate the Silverstone weekend from the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The situation at Audi remains very unclear. Team principal Andreas Seidl has received a ‘no, thanks’ from at least four drivers, and will now be forced to make a makeshift solution. A setback for a team that is on its way to becoming a fully-fledged factory team.

The Liam Lawson option would be welcome, but even in this case the situation for Audi is far from simple. The New Zealander will be free to leave the Red Bull group (to which he is contractually bound) only if he is not offered a full seat at Racing Bull for the 2025 world championship, a possible but not probable condition.