Samsung's Galaxy A line has always enjoyed great success, and rightly so.

The successor to the A54 model, released last March, is the Galaxy A55, arriving in 2024. Rumors about this device have been circulating for months, but we finally have a look at it aesthetic characteristics thanks to the renderings of a model that seems to promise excellent performance at an affordable price, therefore representing a convincing choice. While it inherits many features from the more expensive Galaxy S24 series, what stands out is the design language adopted.

From the renderings below, the singularity of this choice is evident.

Color in the design You can see the raised Key Island on the side of the body near the keys This is how the Galaxy A55 will look: it will have the Awesome Navy and Awesome Lilac color variants, as can be seen from the leaked images.

There is also a possibility for another color called Awesome Iceblue, but for now there is no render for it.

However, this confirms Samsung's intention to focus on playful colors for the A series. Regarding the specifications, the device will have a chipset Exynos 1480 and a main camera from 50 megapixels.

The charging will be 25 Watts and we will probably also have a telephoto lens and an ultra-wide one. Furthermore, there is the new introduction of the design “Key Island” from Samsung.

This is a raised surface for the power and volume buttons, a design feature that is also emerging on the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 5G.

This does not cover a mere aesthetic aspect, but also improves the grip, making it safer and more comfortable.