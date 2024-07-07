NIS America has revealed the western release window for the highly anticipated The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak IIThe title will be available in the West in early 2025 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. At the moment, however, the specific release date has not yet been revealed.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II – Announcement Trailer

Source: NIS America Street Gematsu