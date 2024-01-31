Guardiola's City is not going to have an easy time being able to put itself first in the Premier League with the calendar ahead of them. Not only does he have the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, but he will have to face teams of the caliber of Chelsea, or the first leg against Brentford now that Ivan Toney has joined the team. Last season the bees made these cityzens suffer a lot and I'm sure that the Spanish coach will take action on the matter for these days. Here the calendar:
Brentford vs Manchester City, Premier League
Manchester City faces a crucial clash against Brentford on Matchday 23. With both teams in search of vital points, the clash at the Gtech Community Stadium promises intense emotions. The Manchester City team seeks to establish itself at the top of the table, while the bees aspire to surprise and climb positions. The action is assured in this duel scheduled for February 5 at 9:00 p.m.
Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League
The cityzens are preparing to receive Everton in a confrontation that promises emotions, remembering their last match where those from Manchester emerged victorious with a score of 1-3. With Sean Dyche's side keen to overturn the result, the Etihad Stadium will witness an intense battle when these contenders meet again.
Kobenhavn vs Manchester City, Champions League
The Champions League finally arrives, and it does so with the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, where Copenaghe faces the imposing Manchester City. The event promises intensity and tactical strategies as both teams seek to get ahead ahead of the return leg in Manchester, which for Pep's team should be easy.
Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League
In mid-February, Pep Guardiola's men will face Chelsea at home. A very important confrontation for both of them, for the locals to continue fighting for the Premier, and for the blues, to be able to continue aspiring to Europe and the top positions. Returning to the Champions League would be great news for the London club.
Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League
And in less than a month, for the second time in the Premier League, Manchester City will be forced to play against Brentford, although this time they will do it at home. Two very close games are expected, but this one, being at the Ethihad, is expected to be easier for Guardiola's team, who at this point cannot afford any loss of points if they want to win the Premier League.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Brentford
|
February 5th
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Everton
|
Feb. 10
|
13:30 ESP, 09:30 ARG, 06:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Kobenhavn
|
February 13th
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Chelsea
|
February 17th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
February 20th
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
