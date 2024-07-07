Lewis Hamilton in front of everyone, two and a half years after the last time. “I can’t stop crying”. This sentence could be enough to testify how much the 7-time world champion was waiting for the victory that, surprisingly but deservedly, arrived today at his home Grand Prix held in Silverstone.

Two and a half years. Between that victory and today’s, everything happened: a title lost on the last lap, 2 difficult years due to cars that were anything but competitive. Now here comes the champion’s paw, as a champion.

Today Lewis was the best at managing all the various phases of the race and the track conditions. On the dry Mercedes was the strongest, while in the wet it was the McLaren that performed best. Hamilton was perfect at resisting in that moment. Then, with the asphalt drying lap after lap and a final set of Softs, Lewis managed to bring home yet another career highlight of his amazing career.

“Every day, for these two and a half years, I got up to fight, to train, to prepare myself mentally to achieve this goal,” Hamilton said after the British Grand Prix in front of his home crowd.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“To win this race at Silverstone and to do it for the last time with this team was something I wanted so much. I love them for all the work they have done for me over the years. I owe them so much. I will be forever grateful to everyone at Mercedes.”

Hamilton then talked about all the psychological difficulties he faced and overcame in these two and a half years without victories. A hard, long journey, in which he also asked himself questions and raised more than one doubt. Today’s victory has dispelled all the clouds.

“It’s hard for anyone when you don’t win. The important thing is to get up and never give up even when there are bad periods. And that’s what we did. You have to grit your teeth even when you think you’ve scraped rock bottom.”

“There have been bad days between 2021 and now. I thought I was no longer up to par and couldn’t get back to where I am today. But the important thing is that I have great people next to me and a team that has always supported and encouraged me.”