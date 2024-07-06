The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak 2 also brings some new features to the combat system and character management, as well as a unique mission structure.

The game is already available in Asia and Japan, but will arrive in the West only at the beginning of next year, while the first chapter was launched just this week here. It is a direct sequel to the previous one, which tells the continuation of the story.

Just in time for the release of the first chapter, NIS America has announced even the arrival of The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak 2 in the West, with a Release period set for early 2025 on PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

New story and gameplay

There history narrates the events starting in the year 1209 of the Septian Calendar, after the threat posed by Almata has been concluded and peace has returned to Calvard.

However, the period of tranquility is interrupted when an unknown assailant hits some CID special forces units, triggering a new emergency.

A spriggan known as From Arkride he then begins his investigations and from here begins the story of The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak 2, to discover the reasons for this mysterious massacre, which open the door to new shocking events.

The game features a combat system evolved on the basis of what was seen in the previous chapter, with the seamless transition between field battle and command battle, with the new mechanics represented by Cross Charge and EX Chains.

Progression in the game then occurs through a particular system that allows you to choose which chapter continue, following the stories of one or the other character as they split up to pursue different quests within the main narrative. This also introduces some unique and specific quests, tied to certain characters.

So let’s wait to find out the exact release date of The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak 2, while watching the presentation trailer for the Western version.