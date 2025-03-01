Trump’s Abascal submission opens a new gap in Vox

The unconditional follow -up of Santiago Abascal to the decisions that Donald Trump is making in foreign policy and his lack of empathy for any internal discrepancy have managed to open serious cracks in Vox, a party accustomed to worshiping the leader. Abascal is not only growing an internal critical current, but he is seeing how some of his most faithful collaborators are daring to take the opposite, criticizing his idolized president of the United States.

Vox critics cry out for a “re -foundation” congress and accuse the dome that chairs abascal of “kidnapping” the party

On Tuesday, the Infantry Brigade General, retired, Agustín Rosety, one of Abascal’s star signings for the 2019 elections – in which the extreme right -wing party managed to enter for the first time in Congress -, he announced to his most relatives that he left Vox precisely because he did not agree with the direction of international politics that the direction had adopted. The military had spent days criticism of the social network X to Abascal for follow -up to Trump in all his decisions despite being contrary to what the party had defended until then. Many of these ideas collide even with the defense of the interests of Spain, as is the case of the imposition of tariffs that will come into force.

Rosety said Abascal had become the “Trump Lamebotas” after aligning this with Putin in the Ukraine War, a country to which his predecessor, Joe Biden, watered with millions so that he could defend himself against the Russian invasion. “Being a patriot is not to be a Trump lamebotas and acritically applaud everything he says and does,” the military released him, who suffered therefore numerous insults and accounts of X -related accounts related to Vox, while other ranks backed on him and regretted his march, and even said goodbye with honors. Among the latter was the former deputy Víctor González Coello de Portugal, who was the one who alerted his decline, implying that he agreed with the military. He was also supported by purliacarians like Víctor Sánchez del Real and Rubén Mansó.

Like Rosety, other leaders of the extreme right -wing formation have dared these days to express their disagreement with some manifestations and positions of the US President, despite having a high consideration as a politician. Eurodiputados such as Hermann Tertsch or Juan Carlos Girauta have raised the voice against Trump for calling the Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski “dictator”. In a post he later tried to clarify, Tretsch said that this attack on Zelenski was “President Trump’s first blur” and an “unnecessary diatribe” against Ukrainian president.

His partner Girauta hastened support Tetsch’s message, also ensuring that those who “lose sight of” that Putin “is the aggressor” and the “Ukrainian people, the assaulted”, will be “mistaken.”

The last to get the feet from the pot has been Javier Ortega Smith, current Vox spokesman at the Madrid City Council, who was one of the founders of the party. The Madrid deputy and councilor, who on previous occasions has not hidden his discomfort with the dome of the party of which he was vice president, gave Wednesday an interview with Onda Madrid in which he acknowledged that he has “felt betrayed and deceived by Vox” at different times. The Madrid leader was unmarked after the line that has imposed abascal of worship on everything Trump does. “If Trump decides to impose tariffs that harm the economy to Spain, we cannot agree; If you decide to turn your back on a European country such as Ukraine, distribute its borders and reach alleged peace agreements without taking into account the attacked nation, we cannot agree. ” So that no one thought he had changed his side Ortega Smith clarified that he was still against the “Woke Globalism”, but insisting that “all Trump policies” should not be bought, nor should “lose their freedom to criticize what harms Spain.”

Meanwhile, from the National Directorate they had to go out to step sharply that the party has delivered to Putin, as they are also accused of the Faes Foundation of José María Aznar and the PP. Vox’s national spokesman, José Antonio Fúster, carried last Monday both against the Foundation and against the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, for accusing them of being “supporting” To the Russian president. Faes had just published a statement in which he criticized Vox after the participation of Abascal in the Trumpist Convention in Washington ensuring that he had joined the “fifth column of the Putin Club.” The text also criticized Vox adhesion to a “nationalist international” by supporting policies such as tariffs against Spanish products. On the other hand, Feijóo reproached Abascal to tell Trump “to everything.” In the opinion of the Galician, the interests of Spain can be defended and maintain a “balanced” position in international relations “without falling into the” submission “, as Vox believes.

Fuster wanted to insist. “It is false that Vox has given himself to Putinwe were the first to denounce the immoral and illegitimate invasion of Russia to Ukraine, ”he protested, from the headquarters of the party. “Those who have abandoned Ukraine are PP and PSOE, who gave Putin to invade Ukraine based on buying gas,” he added, while Abascal continued to patter from his recent trip to Washington where he attended the Trumpist Summit of the extreme right. In it, in addition to interviewing and achieving a photo with the tycoon Elon Musk to seek his support -and possibly also his future financing for his campaigns -Abascal took great care to pronounce against the US president, whom he venerates and idol. Even more after he mentioned in his speech to thank him for his work in Spain despite not knowing his last name and called him “Santiago Obescal.”

To all this we must unite the internal discontent against the National Directorate for the last expulsions of positions that have dared to claim “more internal democracy” and the return “the foundational principles of Vox”. That discontent, which continues to grow, has resulted in the articulation of a critical movement whose promoters gathered last weekend in a hotel in Madrid.

The congregates signed a manifesto – the statement of Barajas – that have attached to a letter sent last Tuesday to Abascal in which they ask for a meeting to expose their complaints because they believe that there are a group of leaders who, with their complacency, “have kidnapped the party.” In the letter, they demand the “re -foundation” of Vox as well as that it accounts for some of its most recent decisions, such as breaking the government agreements with the PP. In addition, they believe that the party must recover the primaries to choose all its positions and the list heads of all the elections that the direction of Vox definitively suppressed in 2020 through statutory changes.

Critics also reproach Abascal who has promoted in the European Parliament the Patriots group with the Hungarian Viktor Orbán, who has declared a place to Putin, instead of remaining in ECR, the party of the reformists and conservatives led by Giorgia Meloni, another of the reasons that led the military Rosety to leave Vox.