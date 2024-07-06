The FNatural Disasters Fund (FONDEN) It was a tool crucial in Mexico for deal efficiently and quickly the emergencies derivated of climatic and anthropogenic contingencies. This fund, created for the purpose of meeting municipal and state needs in times of crisis, has demonstrated its importance over the years. However, its recent disappearance has left the population in a state of vulnerability and uncertaintyespecially during the current period of hurricanes and tropical depressions.

He FONDEN was established as a financial mechanism to provide immediate resources in case of natural disasters. His aim main was mitigate the damage and support in the reconstruction of the affected areasThis fund allowed for a rapid and effective response, facilitating coordination between the different levels of government and ensuring that resources reached those who needed them most.

His disappearance has generated a series of issues that seriously affect the populationFirst, the lack of a centralized and well-structured mechanism for disaster response has led to a delay in the delivery of aid and resources. This has resulted in increased vulnerability of affected communities, who now face greater difficulties in recovering from a catastrophic event.

In the current period of hurricanes and tropical depressions, the absence of an emergency fund has become even more evident. The regions affected by these climatic phenomena are in a vulnerable situation, without the certainty of receiving the necessary support to face and overcome the damage caused. The government’s response capacity has been reduced and communities have been left exposed to the devastating impacts of these events.

In this situation, it becomes evident that urgent need to restore FONDEN.

The existence of a fund dedicated to emergency response is essential to ensure a rapid and effective response in times of crisis. Its restitution would allow the reestablishment of a reliable and efficient mechanism, capable of mobilizing resources in an immediate and coordinated manner, mitigating the impact of disasters and supporting the reconstruction of affected areas.

Furthermore, the reactivation of FONDEN would send a clear message of the government’s commitment to the safety and well-being of the population. Ensuring that resources are available and accessible in times of emergency is essential to strengthening the resilience of communities and reducing their vulnerability to future events.

The disappearance of FONDEN has left a significant gap in Mexico’s disaster response capacity. Restoring this fund is an urgent and necessary measure to ensure the protection and well-being of the population in the face of climatic and anthropogenic contingencies.

Alejandro Moreno is the national president of the PRI.

