BEATRIZ JUDGE Correspondent. Paris Saturday, April 9, 2022, 00:08



Should we opt for the candidate with the best chance of going to the second round or for the one who is ideologically closest? This is the question that many voters on the French left are asking one day before the first round of the presidential elections. The only candidate of this political current with possibilities, albeit small, of going to the second round is Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of La Francia Insumisa, a party equivalent to Podemos in France. He is third in the polls, with 17% voting intention, behind the outgoing president, Emmanuel Macron, (26.5%) and the far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen, (23%), according to the latest Harris poll. Only the two most voted contest the entrance to the Elysee.

The rest of the leftist candidates are far away and will be eliminated, according to all the polls. The ecologist Yannick Jadot would obtain 5% of the votes, the communist Fabien Roussel, 2.5%; and the socialist Anne Hidalgo, 2%.

Mélenchon, who sees the elections as “a social referendum” against Macron, seeks to attract left-wing voters. He prefers to speak of an “effective vote” instead of a useful vote. “Our destiny is within reach,” he warned this week, while urging his people to mobilize “until the end,” since, as he believes, the result is tight and anything can happen.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Franci Insumisa

“We will continue with our snail’s pace and the hares will be left behind,” Mélenchon was convinced, who offered a rally in Lille on Tuesday and simultaneously in eleven other French cities thanks to his holographs. The leader of La Francia Insumisa alluded to the famous fable of ‘The Hare and the Tortoise’ by Jean La Fontaine. His rivals charge against Mélenchon’s idea of ​​a useful vote to stop the bleeding of votes and not be even lower than what the demoscopy predicts.