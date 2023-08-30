Beirut (Agencies)

The Minister of National Defense in the Lebanese caretaker government, Maurice Selim, confirmed yesterday that the army units are making efforts to confront the phenomenon of the new Syrian exodus to Lebanon through illegal crossings. Minister Salim said, during his meeting today with the Minister of the Displaced in the caretaker government, Issam Sharaf al-Din, that “the army units managed in recent weeks to prevent the entry of hundreds of Syrians to Lebanese territory through the illegal crossings.”

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of National Defense, “During the meeting, the general situation in the country was discussed, especially the issue of the new Syrian exodus to Lebanon, which took place three weeks ago through illegal crossings, and the importance of being alert to this matter and deterring it through border control and coordination between the concerned security and administrative institutions.” To control this issue, because Lebanon is no longer able to bear more Syrian displacement.

On August 10, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry announced that it had reached an agreement with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees regarding Beirut’s request to disclose the data of Syrian refugees on Lebanese territory.

The Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdullah Bouhabib, said, “The agreement came at the end of a long path of negotiation that began about a year ago, in a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister with the High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, according to which we reached an initial promise to develop cooperation between the UN and the Lebanese sides.”

Bouhabib described the UN information on the Syrian refugees as “sovereign”, within the framework of the countries’ right to know the identity of the residents on their lands, stressing that the agreement serves the interests of both parties, the Lebanese and the UN, and the donor countries, he said.