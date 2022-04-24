The bodies of nine migrants, including a child, were found after a boat carrying about 60 migrants sank off the Lebanese coast on Saturday, the official National News Agency reported on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Lebanese army recovered eight bodies of migrants after the body of a girl was recovered on Saturday, bringing the death toll from the sinking of the boat to nine, according to a provisional toll.

According to the authorities, 45 people were rescued after the boat sank, which was carrying about 60 migrants, whose nationalities were not specified.