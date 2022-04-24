Rockstar Games knows how important the technical presentation of a game is: in 2013, GTA 5 was one of the most visually beautiful games out there on all platforms, and pretty much the same with perhaps even greater intensity can be said of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018.

An insider is now confirming that Rockstar’s RAGE graphics engine, which will likely see its new version (RAGE9) used to give birth GTA 6is raising the bar even more.

Visiblement, the new version of the moteur graphique de #RockstarGames (RAGE9) qui sera utilisée pour # GTA6 risque d’être culoz incontroyable. J’ai pu avoir des retours très positifs, on devrait vraiment ne pas être déçu sur ce point. On parle d’un moteur en avance sur son temps. pic.twitter.com/v2DVSS4lMJ – Chris’ Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) April 22, 2022



Chris Klippel’s sources speak of it as something avant-garde that could even set quality standards for the rest of the industry; what is certain is that RAGE9 e Unreal Engine 5 they will give each other a hard time. And who knows if Crytek will join the battle surprising everyone, once the new Crysis comes out …

Source: Dualshockers