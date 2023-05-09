Beirut (Agencies)

A Lebanese army force seized military weapons after an exchange of fire took place between the army and gunmen, which resulted in the injury of a citizen and two soldiers. Yesterday, a statement issued by the Lebanese Army Command said, “There was information about the presence of cars carrying out suspicious activities in the Tal Al-Abyad-Baalbek area. As a result, a citizen and two soldiers were slightly wounded, and they were subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.” The statement added, “The force arrested a wanted man on suspicion of participating in the shooting of the patrol, and he was found in possession of a Kalashnikov weapon, a quantity of drugs and ammunition, and a four-wheel drive vehicle was also seized, and a BKS weapon and two weapons were found inside it.” Kalashnikov and 3 RPGs.