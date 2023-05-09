New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE said in a statement delivered by Ghasaq Shaheen, the political coordinator of the country’s mission to the United Nations at the Security Council meeting on the chemical weapons file in Syria: “Making real progress in this file requires engaging in a meaningful dialogue between the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and Syria,” stressing the necessity Work in a spirit based on the principles on which the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons was founded, in its technical nature, including compatibility and non-politicization.

Shaheen welcomed the beginning, and before touching on the file of chemical weapons, the decision taken by the Arab countries to return Syria to its seat in the League of Arab States, based on our common belief in the importance of an effective Arab role that contributes to resolving the region’s crises and restoring security and stability to it, expressing her hope that it will pave the way for This step is to solve the Syrian crisis through a clear Arab path, and for the brotherly Syrian people to finally see a glimmer of hope after years of war.

Referring to the visit of the small team to Syria last month, Ghasaq Shaheen stressed the importance of moving forward in holding comprehensive consultations between the two parties as soon as possible, and we see no reason to prevent that. In this regard, Shaheen praised Syria’s proposal to hold a round of high-level consultations to develop a new plan of action to solve issues related to the Syrian chemical file.

She stressed that the threats of chemical terrorism will remain an important issue that must be given sufficient attention, especially with the continuation of ISIS terrorist attacks that pose serious threats to the security and stability of Syria, pointing out that this organization will not hesitate to use any means or weapons to achieve its goals. And re-establish his control as he did before.

In conclusion, Shaheen pointed out that the effectiveness of the Council’s repeated meetings regarding the course of the chemical file in Syria must be considered, especially in the absence of any developments that necessitate holding this meeting, as it can be considered to hold them every three months, and as needed.