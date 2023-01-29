The symbol of a “manita”, or the emoticon of the hand with the five fingers clearly visible, in a tweet from the official Lega Serie A account has created a lot of tension between AC Milan fans and via Rosellini. The diplomatic incident was avoided by the intervention of the CEO of the League, Luigi De Siervo, who had the offending “manita” removed and so the controversial tweet was… weakened (“Cinquina del SassuoloUS at San Siro! #MilanSassuolo 2 -5” accompanying a photo of Frattesi embraced by Laurienté, authors of 2 of the 5 goals).