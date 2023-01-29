The intervention of the CEO of via Rosellini, Luigi De Siervo, prevented the controversy on social networks from spreading
The symbol of a “manita”, or the emoticon of the hand with the five fingers clearly visible, in a tweet from the official Lega Serie A account has created a lot of tension between AC Milan fans and via Rosellini. The diplomatic incident was avoided by the intervention of the CEO of the League, Luigi De Siervo, who had the offending “manita” removed and so the controversial tweet was… weakened (“Cinquina del SassuoloUS at San Siro! #MilanSassuolo 2 -5” accompanying a photo of Frattesi embraced by Laurienté, authors of 2 of the 5 goals).
In the minutes immediately following the end of the San Siro match, however, there were many Diavolo supporters who protested what sounded like a joke or in any case a lack of respect from the Lega Serie A Twitter account. be tolerated (barely) by the Sassuolo account, not by the League. Everything was resolved in a short space of time, but for the Rossoneri the bitterness of the bad knockout still remained.
January 29 – 7.44pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#League #tweets #manita #MilanSassuolo #Removed #criticism
Leave a Reply