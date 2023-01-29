Well-known space in New York, USA, uses facial recognition technology to deny entry to lawyers

THE madison square gardena well-known event space in New York (USA) where concerts and matches are held (New York Knicks and New York Rangers play there), stepped up the use of facial recognition technology to keep out lawyers suing the conglomerate.

MSG Entertainment CEO James Dolan defends the move. said in interview to the program Good Day New Yorkfrom the news channel FOX5 New Yorkthat the Madison Square Garden is a private organization and can determine who gets in and out.

On the same day as the interview, January 26, 2023, Dolan published a statement – ​​read the full (97 KB). The businessman claims that the lawyers will be welcome when the court cases are completed and declared that he will not back down from his decision.

Dolan’s reaction was to a letter sent to him by New York Attorney General Letitia James the day before the interview. She questions the executive’s decision.

“MSG Entertainment cannot fight its legal battles in its own arenas. [...] Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall are world-renowned venues and must treat all customers who have purchased tickets with fairness and respect. Anyone with a ticket to an event should not be concerned about being unfairly denied entry. […] We ask MSG Entertainment to reverse this policy.”, said the attorney general. read the full of the document (82 KB).

LAWYER BLOCKED

THE New York Times published on December 22, 2022 the report of a 44-year-old lawyer who was prevented from entering Radio City Music Hall, in New York, to attend a Christmas show with her daughter.

Kelly Conlon was identified at the entrance by facial recognition technology and prevented from moving forward. According to her report, security at the event house showed a list of vetoed lawyers. She was in it. “They told me they knew I’m Kelly Conlon and that I’m a lawyer. They knew the name of my law firm.”he says.

FACIAL RECOGNITION

Facial recognition is a technology that uses artificial intelligence to identify individuals based on their facial features. The technology has been widely used in security systems such as surveillance cameras and unlocking mobile devices, but it has also been applied in other areas such as marketing and employee recognition.

The facial scanning technology realized by MSG Entertainment was implemented for the 1st time in January 2018, when it hosted the Grammy Awards.