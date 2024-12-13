The general secretary of Junts, Jordi Turull, and the leader of the party in Congress, Miriam Nogueras, They met this Friday with representatives of the PSOE in Switzerland, as reported by party sources. This meeting comes after on Monday the former president of the Generalitat and leader of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, urged the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to submit to a question of confidence in Congress.

The ‘juntaires’ presented a Non-Law Proposition in the lower house that asks Sánchez to submit to a question of confidence, and The Congress Board must decide on Tuesday whether to process the initiative. This was announced by Puigdemont from Brussels, where he argued that the President of the Government “continues to demonstrate that he is not trustworthy.”

“Even if the issue of trust were overcome, How can we negotiate budgets with non-compliant people? “They have not earned this trust,” recriminated the leader of Junts, on the verge of a budget negotiation that will need the votes of its seven deputies in Congress to move forward.

Although, in his appearance, Puigdemont has separated the issue of trust from the budgets, the words of the Junts leader have served as a warning to the Government in the face of this negotiation. “It’s a wake-up call. We get a yellow card for passivity. If instead of reacting they joke, as the first reactions seem to indicate, we will have to hit harder,” party sources consulted by Efe stressed.

The question of confidence, as stated in the Constitution, can only be raised by the head of the Executive after deliberation by the Council of Ministers and, therefore, The non-legal proposition is not binding. Puigdemont, however, has criticized Sánchez’s lack of political will to make effective “in a complete and agile manner” the agreements he reached with Junts to be sworn in as president.

For his part, Sánchez is not going to respond to Puigdemont’s request and rules out raising this question of trust, according to Government sources, because, In addition to not having any intention to do so, he does not consider it necessary. Moncloa emphasizes that this is a prerogative that corresponds exclusively to the President of the Government and, in this regard, guarantees that they will continue negotiating with the parliamentary groups to move forward with their initiatives.