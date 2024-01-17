Cody Christian, Cloud Strife voice actor in Final Fantasy VII Rebirthspoke on Twitter about how some choices can ruin the plot of a game, especially where every single relationship between the characters is sexualized as some users would like.
The reference is obviously to the relationship between Cloud, Tifa and Aerith, which is causing discussion also and above all in the context of the Square Enix remake, hiding several pitfalls precisely on a narrative level if one decides to give in to frivolous simplifications.
“There are people (Christian uses the term “shippers”, which indicates those who push for a love relationship between the protagonists of a series, for example) who tremble at the mere thought that a character could have important relationships with other characters“, wrote the voice actor.
“The need to openly sexualize every relationship can ruin the development of a great story,” concluded Christian.
The moment is approaching
The most anticipated game among Famitsu readers, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will make its debut next February 29exclusively on PS5, and this means that before long we will find out how certain aspects of the story will be carried forward.
There is no doubt that some changes made already starting from Final Fantasy 7 Remake have caused discussion, and Rebirth will probably be no different from this point of view.
#Final #Fantasy #Rebirth #choices #ruin #plot #Cloud39s #voice #actor
Leave a Reply