Cody Christian, Cloud Strife voice actor in Final Fantasy VII Rebirthspoke on Twitter about how some choices can ruin the plot of a game, especially where every single relationship between the characters is sexualized as some users would like.

The reference is obviously to the relationship between Cloud, Tifa and Aerith, which is causing discussion also and above all in the context of the Square Enix remake, hiding several pitfalls precisely on a narrative level if one decides to give in to frivolous simplifications.

“There are people (Christian uses the term “shippers”, which indicates those who push for a love relationship between the protagonists of a series, for example) who tremble at the mere thought that a character could have important relationships with other characters“, wrote the voice actor.

“The need to openly sexualize every relationship can ruin the development of a great story,” concluded Christian.