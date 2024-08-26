Asia Argento on ex Morgan: “He’s a sick person”

Asia Argento talks about her ex-boyfriend Morgan: the actress, who had a seven-year relationship with the singer from which their daughter Anna Lou was born, commented on the serious stalking accusations of her ex-girlfriend Angelica Schiatti against the former frontman of Bluvertigo.

In an interview with Seventhe magazine of the Evening Courierin which she retraced her life and career, regarding Morgan she declared: “I don’t think it’s a question of gender: Marco is a sick person who hasn’t started to change yet”.

“Pasolini, a sex addict, said it best: it’s not you, it’s as if there was a person next to you telling you to do these things. When I see what I said or did before I feel ashamed. Every six months there was a shitstorm: but it wasn’t me. The latest events related to Marco are terrifying, but if he had had the grace to want to stay clean he wouldn’t have behaved that way. I’m not justifying him: in fact, perhaps paying could be the only thing capable of stopping his self-harm”.

The singer, meanwhile, recently returned to social media with a long outburst. “It is not normal to despise human beings. People cannot be tortured, mistreated, deprived of civil dignity. When an individual is attacked and violently beaten by an infuriated crowd, we intervene to make the aggressors stop. We do not do what you are doing, especially if it happens in a public square, as in my case. What I am suffering is uniting you against me rather than moving to defend me? Why do you insult me? Why did you take away my job? Why did you cancel me, silence me, despise me and brutalize me en masse? This is not acceptable,” he wrote on his profile Instagram.

And again: “Many hate me without knowing anything about me, because I am a different person, that’s all. But not an artist, and a person. Isn’t this an era in which diversity is protected? Is what you call ‘inclusion’ a joke? Italy is proving to be socially unbalanced, not only uncivilized but dangerous, reckless. Witnessing with sadism the public spectacle of the deprivation of inviolable rights (work, innocence, fair treatment, merit, freedom of speech and expression of an individual) is monstrous”.

“Do I have to be gay to have respect? Do I have to be a woman? Do I have to be a foreigner? Isn’t it enough that I am a human being and a citizen? You are completely off track, where are the intellectuals? Where are the artists? It is too serious, squalid, to allow the deprivation of human rights for any individual, no matter who I am, I am an extravagant being, I am in fact a creative person, but this does not allow you to rape me, insult me, strip me, rob me, trample me, devastate me. And leave me in the middle of the street, swollen and bleeding. It is crazy, you are lacking, It is unworthy”.