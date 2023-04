Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 7:09 p.m.







The general secretary of the French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT), Laurent Berger, has announced that he will step down in June. The resignation of Berger, who has been in charge of the CFDT since 2012, has been announced in the midst of a wave of protests…

