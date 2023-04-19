The governor of Tuscany praises Salvini: “I appreciate his logic of doing”

Embarrassment in the Pd house for the words that the governor of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani, addressed to the deputy premier and minister of infrastructure Matteo Salvini.

“I have great respect for him because in these six months I share and appreciate that logic of doing, in which I find myself” declared the governor dem in Pisa during a meeting of the Industrial Union which was also attended by Salvini.

“On the reality of Lucca for the strong indication he gave on the road axes, on the E78 Siena-Grosseto where we will be together to inaugurate lot 9 and it will be very important. I saw an attitude that I embrace and like and I am convinced that with targeted interventions we can give answers to Tuscans in a sufficiently short time” added Governor Giani.

Words that were immediately shared on Instagram by Salvini himself, who commented: “And if the PD governor of Tuscany also says so, it means that we are working hard and well”.