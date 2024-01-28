Coach and blogger Inna Tliashinova, at whose seminar Izvestia journalist Natalia Grafchikova was previously attacked, as a legal entity, probably uses suspicious and unreliable schemes to withdraw funds. Lawyer Gleb Podyablonsky told Izvestia about this on January 28.

Earlier, journalists managed to find out that Tliashinova does not have a single operating organization. At the same time, as specified, all those operating are liquidated.

According to Podyablonsky, this indicates that these companies, where people donate funds for seminars, most often have no legal connection to the “talking head”, acting as fundraisers. Moreover, the founders of these companies, most likely, may not even be connected with Tliashinova, who acts as the “frontman of the project.”

“When it comes to the need to pay taxes, all the money has been withdrawn from the company a long time ago. Its director turns out to be a “homeless man from the Kazan station,” and, accordingly, the company is susceptible to liquidation,” explained Podyablonsky.

The lawyer noted that he is not an employee of the Investigative Committee to determine whether this is a fraudulent scheme or not, but he pointed out that it is not worth getting involved with such fly-by-night companies.

Podyablonsky emphasized that similar schemes are often used by scammers, including “all kinds of guru bloggers.”

One of Tliashinova’s clients told Izvestia that she miraculously managed to avoid serious consequences from the actions of the blogger and her team. She shared that she was given credit for signing up for a course that she didn't actually need. At the same time, the client noted that at that moment she was in a fog and still cannot understand how she was convinced to enter into a loan agreement.

On the evening of January 27, Izvestia journalist Grafchikova was attacked at the Inna Land event, which was organized by blogger Tliashinova in a cottage in Khimki near Moscow. When the journalist began to ask questions, the film crew was attacked using brute physical force. The blogger’s assistants began to demand that the film crew leave, insulted him, and took away the equipment.

At the emergency room, Grafchikova was diagnosed with multiple abrasions and bruises of the upper and lower extremities, suspicion of a closed craniocerebral injury and a concussion. The ability to work is temporarily lost, the doctor’s report notes.

Employees of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Moscow Region began a pre-investigation check based on information about the attack on the journalist. It is noted that the check is carried out in accordance with Articles 144–145 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation.

After visiting the investigative department, Grafchikova noted that the probable cause of the attack was the event organizers’ fear of the tax service. According to the journalist, the organizers of the seminar have already managed to delete all materials from the flash card and CCTV cameras on the territory of the house, and also refused to testify.