Reader's Opinion | Universities are gateways for attracting international talents to Finland

Students arriving from all over the world have a significant impact on Finland's economy, growth and development.

At our house there are no payers for the future maintenance of the welfare state. We need more working age population in Finland, more skilled people – more immigrants. Universities are gateways from the world to Finland, and this channel should be utilized even more when attracting international experts to our country.

The international community is important to the university and fortunately it is growing every year. Currently, 10.8 percent of students in master's programs and 22.6 percent of doctoral students are international students. The most common nationalities are China, Russia and the United States. Our goal at the university is to significantly increase the number of international students in the coming years.

Mere however, attraction is not enough, in addition, holding power is also needed in order to get students to stay in Finland after completing their degrees.

The importance of international students extends far beyond the walls of higher education institutions. Students arriving from all over the world have a significant impact on Finland's economy, growth and development. International students, researchers, professors and other staff bring to the university and society as a whole not only their versatile expertise and international networks, but also valuable insights and cultural diversity. Their staying in Finland would play a big role in fixing the skill gap, international competitiveness, and the maintenance relationship.

“ The international community desperately needs positive signals from Finland.

Like From Helsingin Sanomat's article (10.1.) it turned out that the opinions of students considering whether to stay or leave are currently influenced by many factors. Many are very impressed by Finland's safety and reliability: efficient and well-maintained infrastructure, public transport, a generally high sense of security and low hierarchy in our society.

On the other hand, the challenges of finding employment in Finnish companies, the closedness of society and the difficulties in creating friendships with Finns are factors that favor leaving.

Finland needs immigrants. That's why we should all support their arrival and integration throughout society: in schools, businesses, decision-making, neighborhoods, hobby groups – everywhere.

The government must urgently take measures to increase study and work-related immigration and create a comprehensive plan for attracting and retaining skilled workers in Finland. The international community desperately needs positive signals from Finland. Otherwise, the experts we want and need will go elsewhere.

Hanna Snellman

vice chancellor, University of Helsinki

Ekaterina Rodina

student & HYY International Committee

