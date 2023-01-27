Honored Lawyer of Russia Ivan Solovyov said that scammers have begun to use a new scheme to deceive elderly Russians.

In conversation with the radio Sputnik On January 27, the specialist noted that the scheme includes several stages, during which the attackers make “sighting” calls.

“They make “sighting” calls, usually with a difference of several days, find out more personal information about a person, find out his psychotype. Then they throw the bait and prepare the victim to take money from her, ”the lawyer explained.

So, an attacker can introduce himself as an employee of the Investigative Committee and talk about some kind of investigation, and then convince a person to tell him payment details and take a “mirror” loan.

Basically, this scheme is used to deceive the elderly – those who receive a pension, aged 55 years and older, writes RT.

Solovyov noted that usually older people enthusiastically accept proposals to help the investigating authorities, especially since they often experience a lack of communication. The lawyer added that women over 35 often become the target of scammers, as they actively interact, the TV channel notes. “360”.

The lawyer emphasized that in the event of a suspicious call, it is best to immediately interrupt it. He recalled that an employee of the Investigative Committee or the police would not call a citizen at home. This is prohibited, and if something happens, they must call the Investigative Committee or the Ministry of Internal Affairs, writes REGNUM.

The expert also recommended blocking the number from which the attackers called, the site notes. aif.ru.

As the site notes kp.ru, earlier the Central Bank of the Russian Federation drew up a typical portrait of victims of telephone fraud and cybercrime. The most vulnerable were pensioners aged 60 years and older: they account for 27% of cases of cyber fraud, another 20% of the victims are citizens aged 50–59.

On January 17, Kirill Lyakhmanov, chief legal adviser of the intellectual property practice at the law firm EBR, told Izvestia what liability is provided for in Russia for hacking accounts.

He recalled that liability for account hacking is provided for in Art. 272 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The offense is to access an account or other digital information without the permission of the owner.

Most often, cases under this article are brought against people who, for example, hacked the license confirmation system in software, and not other people’s accounts.

On December 30, it was reported that scammers had developed a new scheme to hack into Telegram accounts. Users are now being sent messages on behalf of the fake “Notifications” profile.