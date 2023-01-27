Miguel Angel Lopez (Team Medelín) prevailed in the fifth stage of the Return to San Juan, Argentinaand is the leader, after the stretch between Chimbas and the Upper Colorado173 kilometers.

The stage was sensational. It was the only summit finish of the competition and the climbers had to make their presence felt.

(Shakira kicked out the tenants and Piqué was the victim, unpublished story)

(Dani Alves: his wife receives insults, criticism and makes a drastic decision)

Ineos was the one who took command of the group, especially when the batch of escapees came to exceed five minutes of the difference.

One of the figures of the day was Manuela Tartozzi, who with 40 minutes to go before the end of the day had a 6-minute difference over the main group.

And on the pursuer he had 1 min 45 seconds, lot in which they were Leandro Messineo, Laureano Rosas, Gerardo Tivani and Christopher Jurado.

strong attacks

Ineos bore the brunt of the chase. Already the difference dropped to 30 km from the finish line, which was established in 4 minutes, which meant that there would be a battle on the climb.

Messineo caught up with the leader 13 km from the finish line and they tried to maintain the lead, which at that kilometer was two minutes.

Team Medellín went to the front of the group. Unexpectedly, Remco Evenepoel, who defends the title, left the group with 9 km to go. Ineos had to score, but they took a long time to reach him.

And 7 km from the finish, the one who flew from the small group was Miguel López, who was hit by Higuita, but 5 km from the finish line, ‘Supermán’ went solo to claim victory and the lead.

Great run by Bernal, helped him Filippo Ganna on the climb, which showed his great progress and is on the way to not only being a good cyclist on the clock.

“A beautiful victory. Many things have happened. I think of my family, my wife. We have had difficult times,” said López.

And he added: “We are motivated. Oscar Seville He is a great leader and has given me a lot of morale. He didn’t feel quite right, I changed bikes twice, but he told me there was a lot left “.

This Saturday the sixth fraction will take place, starting and finishing at the Vicente Chancay Velodrome, 144 kilometers long.

classifications

1. Miguel López 4 h 07 min 10 s

2. Filippo Ganna at 30 s

3. Sergio Higuita at 39 seconds

4. Egan Bernal at 40 seconds

5. Einer Rubio mt

General

1. Miguel Lopez

BEETLE TRIUMPH! COLOMBIAN TRIUMPH! 🇦🇷 – Miguel Ángel López conquered stage 5 of the Vuelta a San Juan and is the leader of the race. Beautiful fraction for Colombian cycling with four nationals in the TOP5: 3-Sergio Higuita.

4. Egan Bernal.

5- Einer Rubio. PRIDE! pic.twitter.com/1ZbXXOBF6Q — Óscar David Ríos Gil |🎙️✍️📹 Sports Journalist (@Orios8) January 27, 2023

Sports