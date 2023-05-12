“FIND LARREA” as much as you can, was the instruction given a few days ago by Andrés Manuel López Obrador to his two SAT bishops, Raquel Buenrostro and Antonio Martínez Dagnino. The order came with the presentation of the plan “Development of the South-Southeast”, where López Obrador’s flagship megaproject, the Tehuantepec Isthmus Interoceanic Canal (CIIT), is the column.

The lawsuit with the second richest man in the country, German Larrea, reached a point of no return. The Tabasco exploded. He believes that the businessman is boycotting the CIIT because he did not give him 100 kilometers of track.

We have discussed the conflict here: the Admiral Secretary of the Navy, José Rafael Ojeda Durán, has made the president believe that the only way to speed up the CIIT it is by reversing the concession of his train to Larrea.

It is the route that connects Medias Aguas with Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, and that connects with another road that the federal government does control, which reaches Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, and extends to the Dos Bocas refinery.

López Obrador did not accept the internationally recognized model in the railway industry: exchange rights of way; Neither did Larrea’s offer to build him a parallel road.

In turn, the president offered Larrea compensation for the Medias Aguas-Coatzacoalcos route with a container terminal in the port of Manzanillo, that is, with the reserve not yet exploited there.

But since the owner of Grupo México rejected it, López Obrador flew into a rage and now wants to take away the concession by force, while dropping a battery of changes to the mining and water laws.

The rush to fast-track the Mining Law that reduces concession times, restricts the use of water and gives the State a monopoly on exploration, had a single recipient: Larrea.

The president’s anger was even greater because despite the blow to mining and the attempts to expropriate Ferrosur, he could not throw the purchase of Banamex at him, which has already come to an end.

Larrea has not been left either. There remains for the anecdotary a request that AMLO made to him at the house of the late Alberto Bailléres at the end of 2018, when he was already president-elect: “Meet with Napoleon.”

He also ignored Alfonso Romo, who asked him at a later time to meet with the leader of the mining union, whom he persecuted and exiled for two six-year terms in Canada.

YES GOOD NO could, no matter how hard he wanted, tear down the Banamex purchasebecause it was an operation between individuals and because Germán Larrea shielded himself politically in the United States, which the president did achieve Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was to veto Pedro Aspe as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, but above all Javier Arrigunaga as the new CEO of the bank. The two, Aspe and Arrigunaga, led Larrea’s team of advisers in the five-month year that the analysis process lasted, which culminated in the purchase for around 7.2 billion dollars of 80 percent of the shares of the National Bank of Mexico. Aspe and Arrigunaga are the antipodes of López Obrador and the 4T movement. The first is the maker of the Mexican neoliberal political class, responsible, according to AMLO, for all the hardships in the country. And Arrigunaga, a member of that class, was the director of Fobaproa, the instrument with which the banks were rescued last century and which the president has used as a political banner since the year 2000.

THE PAN REPRESENTATIVE and pre-candidate for the Presidency for the PAN and the Alianza va por México, Santiago Creel Miranda, he is exposing himself to the fall of all the power of the State. Oooo another one. His videos and strident statements against Andrés Manuel López Obrador have already caused him, as in the case of Germán Larrea that we referred to above, to order the Fiscal Prosecutor’s Office led by Arturo Medina to file a lawsuit against him and his son Santiago Creel Garza Ríos for his alleged links to billing companies via the Creel Rodríguez y Abogados law firm. For the former Secretary of the Interior, this intimidation is not new, but it seems that now the tenant of the National Palace is serious. Pablo Gómez, the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit, has already made requests for the bank accounts of Creel and his son to the National Banking and Securities Commission, chaired by Jesús de la Fuente, to review his movements.

THE MEETING WAS last month. At a very crowded social reception at the exclusive Hacienda San José del Valle de Guadalajara. At the same table the general Salvador Cienfuegos and the admiral Vidal Francisco Soberon. The first, Secretary of National Defense in the government of Enrique Peña Nieto, and the second Secretary of the Navy in the six-year term of Felipe Calderon. It had been a long time since they had been seen together publicly. When Cienfuegos was detained on October 15, 2020 by the DEA upon his arrival in Los Angeles, Soberón was the one who interceded with General Luis Cresencio Sandoval and who sensitized the military high command to put pressure on Andrés Manuel López Obrador and they will release The president asked then-president Donald Trump and Cienfuegos was able to return to Mexico. In April they were seen together again, on land neither more nor less than the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel. Of course, with impressive security.

18 MONTHS ENOUGH of government so that Alfonso Durazo to shake off his attorney general of Justice that he inherited upon his arrival in the government of Sonora. Claudia Índira Contreras was in the way of the former private secretary of former President Vicente Fox and “invited” her to resign this week. Ana Luisa Chávez Haro is the name that sounds the most to take the position. She is the general director of the Public Defender of the State Government. From the looks of it, Durazo is preparing an alternate government structure: he named José Martín Vélez as his new head of office, and Adolfo Salazar as his new Secretary of Government, and now comes the appointment of a new state attorney.

MARIO DELGADO HAS the days numbered President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is already enlisting the replacement in the presidency of Brunette because Delgado does not guarantee an orderly and smooth presidential candidate selection process, quite the contrary. The three bottle caps, Claudia Sheinbaum, Adán Augusto López and Marcelo Ebrard, they are just a trifle away from colliding with each other in the absence of a leadership that has the capacity not only to arbitrate the contest between them, but is capable of operating the 2024 elections and maintaining dialogue with the opposition. Those who know say that the tenant of the National Palace is going to bring back one of his most trusted.

IN THE RACE of the presidential succession, Professor Elba Esther Gordillo already has a candidate. The former leader of the National Union of Education Workers in the six-year terms of Carlos Salinas, Ernesto Zedillo, Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón will support Marcelo Ebrard. The teacher has arranged her hosts in the union and the structure of the Progressive Social Networks platform that her son-in-law, Fernando González, manages to support Ebrard Casaubon in his fight to achieve the candidacy of Morena. Gordillo and the foreign minister have known each other since 1988, when he began his political career alongside Manuel Camacho.

THE ONE THAT WAS independent candidate for the government of San Luis Potosí in the last elections, José Arturo Segoviano García, and who did not achieve even a tenth of a percentage point in the votes, is already facing several criminal proceedings for fraud. Entrepreneurs from that entity complain that he asked them for money with the argument of selling official validation of studies to establish the University of New Mexico in the state capital, without counting on them. On the other hand, several students from Mazatlán have already sued him for fraud, after charging them to study with him without having the recognitions that accredit them.

