FuRyu has released the second trailer for CRYMACHINAAction RPG weblog AQURIA which will arrive in the West during the autumn. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, allows us to take an in-depth look at the most important game mechanics. From defensive maneuvers to the equipment system, thanks to this very rich trailer the software house will explain us in detail the basics of gameplay.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that CRYMACHINA will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, although a specific release date for the West has not been revealed at the moment. Good vision!

Source: FuRyu Street Gematsu