Eastern border | The picture published by the Border Guard of the new fence on the eastern border arouses wonder – “Happoisa”

According to Lieutenant Colonel Jukka Lukkari, deputy commander of the Southeastern Finland Border Guard Service, the pilot fence on the eastern border is as intended. According to him, the angle of view in the pictures published on Twitter is poorly chosen.

Southeast Finland The images published by the border guard of the pilot version of the barrier to be built on the eastern border have aroused wonder.

The fence built in Imatran’s Pelkola does not seem to correspond to previously published observation photos. In Twitter discussions, the fence is described as “horsey”.

Border Guard deputy commander, lieutenant colonel Jukka Lukkari says that the fence is as it should be.

“In my opinion, the fence is not for horses. It was built according to the prepared plans and meets the technical requirements defined by the authority,” says Lukkari.

Two more cylindrical barbed wire barriers are coming on top of the three meter high metal fence, which will make the fence even higher. So you shouldn’t be allowed to climb over the fence.

But could you get through the fence by making a hole in it?

“After all, no barrier is completely impenetrable, and this one is not meant to be either. In addition to the fence, the border is also monitored in other ways.”

Observation picture of the fence being built on the eastern border.

Sacristan acknowledges that the visual representation of the Border Patrol tweet has failed. The angle of view makes the fence look lower than it actually is.

It was decided to publish pictures of the fence because there have been many inquiries about its progress.

“It’s just being done, but at this stage we wanted to tell you how the construction work is progressing,” says Lukkari.

As a result of the flood of comments received by the photos, the Southeastern Finland Border Guard published a picture of the fence on Twitter, which gives a better idea of ​​the size of the fence.

Border fence GRK Suomi oy is responsible for the construction.

The test fence will be approximately three kilometers long. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of June.

When the pilot fence is ready, the pros and cons of the project will be re-evaluated, says Lukkari. Based on the feedback, we decide how to proceed with the project.

For a pilot project approximately six million euros have been reserved in the supplementary budget. For the price of the whole fence is estimated at 380 million euros. The final fence is supposed to be about 200 kilometers long.