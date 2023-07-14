Although the final approval of the Council and the European Commission is lacking, which is taken for granted, the controversial Nature Restoration law has been ratified by the European Parliament by a narrow margin of votes. It is one of the main standards on biodiversity, which is part of the European Green Pact, and which aims to restore degraded terrestrial and aquatic habitats.

Member States must implement restoration measures to recover 20% of these ecosystems before 2030, which has put the agricultural and livestock sector on guard, fearing possible limitations to their activity. It maintains its caution, awaiting the proposals of the Government of the nation to materialize the future norm.

The European People’s group, the largest in the Chamber, tried to oppose the text, arguing that it would reduce the EU’s food security and limit the possibilities of building wind and hydroelectric power facilities. However, he was outnumbered by other lawmakers who feared a defeat of the text would send a signal that Europe is moving away from its green goals. As in other Green Deal laws, conservatives expressed concern about the impact on agriculture, fishing or renewable energy. The text was approved with 336 votes in favor, 300 against and 13 abstentions.

Murcian MEP Marcos Ros (PSOE) indicated that this rule “will not affect agricultural and food production; It is precisely going to make the environments more pleasant for this activity.” Environmental NGOs have celebrated the approval of the law, although they criticized that it is a “very softened” text compared to the initial proposals of the European Commission. Vice President Teresa Ribera declared that the Parliament “has voted in favor of life.” The law has become an emblem of the political battle just one year before the European elections.